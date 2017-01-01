Dear Pastor,I am a Christian American woman who has been in a relationship with my Jamaican man for nine years. We have been married for five of those years. We have three beautiful...
Tell Me Pastor
Dear PastorI am 21 years old and I am living with my boyfriend who is 40. I would say that he is the best thing since sliced bread and he knows that. He treats me well. I am in...
Dear Pastor,The Bible says that a man should love his wife as he loves himself. Adam was a smart man. He called himself man and put 'wo' in front of man and called her 'woman'. The...
Columnists
Our children don't know our history
Today I want to help you to differentiate between love and infatuation. When we say we love, are we really sure we are not just caught in the heat of infatuation?I long ago learnt...
When 'friends with benefits' suddenly popped up on the dating scene a few years back, a lot of male and female adventurers liked the idea and bought into it.What could be more...
My apologies, sirs, I told your wives what to do but never followed up for you. So if your wife or partner is entering menopause and you are clueless about how to help her, join...
Event Guide
TODAY
Kingston & St Andrew
Hard Wine, the Ultimate Soca Experience, at Mas Camp.
This and every Friday, NK Deli and Salsa Society of Jamaica present Pre-Game Fridays, 2-4-1 Happy Hour, at New Kingston Conference Centre (upstairs New Kingston Business Centre). Free salsa classes at 6 p.m. Latin dancing continues until 10 p.m. Music by DJ Drizzy Dre & DJ Chan. Telephone: 754-8714.
This and every Friday, Jackpot Sports Bar presents Come Drink with Me, 42 Giltress Street, Rollington Town, Kingston 2. Every Friday and Saturday, reduced prices on all drinks, lots of giveaways and free tokens to play slots.
Fishy-Garnett and Short Boss present Birthday Cook-Out, at 14 Denver Crescent, Maverley, Kingston 20. Menu: barbecue chicken, fried chicken, pork, steamed fish, sweet and sour chicken, with side orders - rice and peas, bammy, festival, potato salad, pasta, and pumpkin rice. Tickets: $1,000. Call 473-7256 or 561-3674 for details.
SATURDAY, February 11
Scuddy and Lisa present Destiny, at Edward Lane, off Shortwood Road. Food and refreshment on sale.
Bare As You Dare, Skimpy Edition, Short Shorts vs Short Skirts, at Steve Madden Plaza, 173 Orange Street. Music by Alonzo Hawk, Road Shella Unit, and DJ Unknown Mainframe. Photographs by Bokeh Photography. Prizes for the shortest shorts and skirts. Giveaways every hour.
St Elizabeth
Chucku and Angie present Seduction, Fully Loaded, at Watchwell Square. Music by Bass Odyssey. Giveaways include tablets and Victoria's Secret products.