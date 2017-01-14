Latest Stories

St. Thomas records first murder

Romain Virgo turns 27

Trench Town home to benefit from VIP ticket sales at Redemption Live

Pastor found guilty of having sex with 13-year-old

Ninja Man heads to church for birthday celebration

Security guard charged with sexual assault of 5-year-old

Two more pastors charged with carnal abuse

Since I’ve found Christ I’m in a better place - Vegas

More

Featured Stories

$50,000 reward for stolen goat

Female security guards sexually harassed

Flippa Mafia in more hot water - Deejay charged with assaulting guard

God is the answer - Bishop rejects statements from Security Minister

Only Obeah can fight crime - Constituents support Robert Montague

Samuda says inability to cook may be reason for plastic rice panic

Bounty, Ninja Man urge J'cans to help fight crime

'Me coulda dead' - landlord bemoans losses in Bayshore fire

Hero cops save six

More

News

Woman's front teeth knocked out by block - ex-lover charged

Man sentenced to life for senior citizen's murder

Police investigating chilling voice note

Six gran cream for bigger bottom - Women seek to grow butt overnight

'Demon'-possessed students at St Elizabeth school

Manchester youngsters build house for elderly woman

More

Entertainment

Corporate Jamaica scouts Tanto Blacks

RJRGLEANER Group ready for 'Invasion'

Kae Music ready to spread conscious messages

Reggae can still sell - ORiel

M.A.P.S heads to Montego Bay

High expectations for Smirnoff Wata Land

More

Tell Me Pastor

Concerned about my big penis

Dear Pastor,I am 18 years old, and I am heading to university. When I was growing up, my friends always told me that I am gifted, and that they wished that they were as gifted as I...

Read More
My girlfriend aborted my baby

Dear Pastor,I'm 27 years old and my girlfriend is 25. I met her four years ago. She got pregnant three months after we started dating. I didn't know that she was pregnant, because...

Read More
My stepdaughter has too many men

Dear Pastor,I am 53 years old and I am having a problem with my wife.I have two children with her, but she had two before we met. Her first child is already a mother.This girl has...

Read More

More Dear Pastor

Columnists

Today's Columnist

Are we really serious about fighting crime?

Leighton Levy

Sports

'Carter will remain my friend'

No smoking permitted at IPL facilities

Hot decider expected in Berger Elite league netball

MoBay host Tivoli in top-of-the-table clash

England unchanged for Windies ODIs

UWI Research Days target ECG testing for student athletes

More

Star on Social Media

Instagram

 

Photo Gallery

Video Gallery

Rev. Carla Dunbar

It is really love that you are feeling?

Today I want to help you to differentiate between love and infatuation. When we say we love, are we really sure we are not just caught in the heat of infatuation?I long ago learnt...

Read More
The truth of being in love

When 'friends with benefits' suddenly popped up on the dating scene a few years back, a lot of male and female adventurers liked the idea and bought into it.What could be more...

Read More
When your wife goes through menopause

My apologies, sirs, I told your wives what to do but never followed up for you. So if your wife or partner is entering menopause and you are clueless about how to help her, join...

Read More

More Carla Dunbar

Event Guide

TODAY

Kingston & St Andrew

Olga presents her Birthday Celebration, at Olga's Place, Hannah Town. Music by Grotto Swing.

This and every Saturday, Magnum Belleh Saturdays, the ultimate dancing party, at 28 Derrymore Road. Admission: free.

Shanique presents Big Money Popping Any Weh Me Go, at Ninth Street, Greenwich Town, Kingston 13. Music by Presto Mix and Classic Team. Guest selector Squeeze Eye. Pictures by Domz.

TOMORROW

Rejuvenation, New Year, New Choices, Better Health, at Medallion Hall Hotel, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hear expert presentations on a range of lifestyle and wellness topics. Tickets: $5,000 per person, refreshments inclusive. Call 488-3345 for tickets.

FRIDAY, February 3

Hard Wine, the Ultimate Soca Experience, at Mas Camp.

This and every Friday, NK Deli and Salsa Society of Jamaica present Pre-Game Fridays, 2-4-1 Happy Hour, at New Kingston Conference Centre (upstairs New Kingston Business Centre). Free salsa classes at 6 p.m. Latin dancing continues until 10 p.m. Music by DJ Drizzy Dre & DJ Chan. Telephone: 754-8714.

This and every Friday, Jackpot Sports Bar presents Come Drink with Me, 42 Giltress Street, Rollington Town, Kingston 2. Every Friday and Saturday, reduced prices on all drinks, lots of giveaways and free tokens to play slots

Fishy-Garnett and Short Boss present, Birthday Cook Out, at 14 Denver Crescent, Marverley, Kingston 20. Menu: Barbecued chicken, fried chicken, pork, streamed fish, sweet and sour chicken, with side orders rice and peas, bammy, festival, potato salad, rasta, and pumpkin rice. Tickets $1,000. Call 473-7256, or 561-3674 for details.

SATURDAY, February 11

Scuddy and Lisa present, Destiny, at Edward Lane, off Shortwood Road. Food and refreshment on sale.

Bare as you Dare, Skimpy Edition, Short Shorts vs Short Skirt, at Steve Madden Plaza, 173 Orange Street. Music by Alonzo Hawk, Road Shella Unit, and DJ Unknown Mainframe. Photographs by Bokeh Photography. Prizes for the shortest shorts and skirts. Giveaways every hour.

St Elizabeth

Chucku and Angie present Seduction, Fully Loaded, at Watchwell Square. Music by Bass Odyssey. Giveaways include tablets and Victoria secret products.

SATURDAY, February 18

Manchester

Chocolate Fusion, a Valentine's Day party, at Club Pure, Lemars Plaza, Christiana. Music by Stone Love, Superphonic, Pink Panther, Stunt and Mighty, and DJ Nile. Free chocolate and roses for the first 50 ladies. Admission: Reg $500, VIP $1,000, mixed drinks inclusive.

Bad Boss DJ Sherlock presents his Birthday Bash, at Paris Ville Nightclub, Willow Gate Plaza, Mandeville. Featuring Charly Black, and Terminal DG from Canada. Admission: $300.

More Events