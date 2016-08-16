Dear Pastor,Please give me your fatherly advice. I am the fourth child for my mother. My mother gave one of my sisters away. My sister gets new clothes all the time. Most times I...
Latest Stories
Featured Stories
News
Entertainment
Tell Me Pastor
Dear Pastor,I am 15 years old. My mother has a friend and she is not well. My mother sent me to her house to iron some clothes. When I went there, I was in shorts. Her boyfriend...
Dear Pastor,I am writing to you for some help. I have been in love with a girl from we were going to high school.She was the prettiest girl in the whole school; that is how I saw...
Columnists
Today's Columnist
Sports
Rev. Carla Dunbar
Today I want to help you to differentiate between love and infatuation. When we say we love, are we really sure we are not just caught in the heat of infatuation?I long ago learnt...
When 'friends with benefits' suddenly popped up on the dating scene a few years back, a lot of male and female adventurers liked the idea and bought into it.What could be more...
My apologies, sirs, I told your wives what to do but never followed up for you. So if your wife or partner is entering menopause and you are clueless about how to help her, join...
Event Guide
FRIDAY, January 20
St Ann
Howie presents Classic Lifestyle, at Roxborough Bar and Grill. Entertainment by Johnny Kool, Bonez Matic, and Supreme Sound. Photographs by Vividpixx. Admission: $500 before midnight, $1,000 after.
SATURDAY, January 21
Bliss - Black and White Affair, at Riddim and Booze, Windsor Road, St Ann's Bay. Music by Illusion, Johnny Kool and Raymix. Admission: pre-sold $700 regular, $1,000 VIP, at the gate $1,000 regular, $2,000 VIP.
Kingston & St Andrew
Day One Family presents Stars of the East, Champagne - Popping Edition, at 14B South Camp Road. Music by No Limit Sound, Two Food, Bunny Mental and Bishop Escobar.
This and every Saturday, Magnum Belleh Saturdays, the ultimate dancing party, at 28 Derrymore Road. Admission: free.
SUNDAY, January 22
St Elizabeth
Trend Setter, the Flosser and Hustler Edition, at Bailey's Car Wash, Santa Cruz. Featuring Crystal Sound, Street Team, Bold and Boasty, DJ Fresh, DJ Stunna, Fire Finger and Raskal.
SATURDAY, January 28
Kingston & St Andrew
Shanique presents Big Money Popping Any Weh Me Go, at Ninth Street, Greenwich Town, Kingston 13. Music by Presto Mix and Classic Team. Guest selector Squeeze Eye. Pictures by Domz.
FRIDAY, February 3
Hard Wine, the Ultimate Soca Experience, at Mas Camp.
SATURDAY, February 11
Bare as you Dare, Skimpy Edition, Short Shorts vs Short Skirt, at Steve Madden Plaza, 173 Orange Street. Music by Alonzo Hawk, Road Shella Unit and DJ Unknown Mainframe. Photographs by Bokeh Photography. Prizes for the shortest shorts and skirts. Giveaways every hour.
SATURDAY, February 18
Manchester
Chocolate Fusion, a Valentine's Day Party, at Club Pure, Lemars Plaza, Christiana. Music by Stone Love, Superphonic, Pink Panther, Stunt and Mighty and DJ Nile. Free chocolate and roses for the first 50 ladies. Admission: regular $500, VIP $1,000, mixed drinks inclusive.
Bad Boss DJ Sherlock presents his Birthday Bash, at Paris Ville Nightclub, Willow Gate Plaza, Mandeville. Featuring Charly Black, and Terminal DG from Canada. Admission: $300.