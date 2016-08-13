Dear Pastor,I need your advice and I hope that you can help me. I was living with a man. We were together for 17 years. He always cheated on me. I cheated on him a few times.When he...
Dear Pastor,I am educated and easy to talk to, and men are still intimidated by me. I can't pretend. I am a down-to-earth person, so I can't behave as if I'm better than anyone. I...
Dear PastorMy mother doesn't like to brush her teeth. She is 47 years old. How do I tell her that she has bad breath without hurting her feelings? Her breath smells horrible.I...
Today I want to help you to differentiate between love and infatuation. When we say we love, are we really sure we are not just caught in the heat of infatuation?I long ago learnt...
When 'friends with benefits' suddenly popped up on the dating scene a few years back, a lot of male and female adventurers liked the idea and bought into it.What could be more...
My apologies, sirs, I told your wives what to do but never followed up for you. So if your wife or partner is entering menopause and you are clueless about how to help her, join...
FRIDAY, January 27
Kingston & St Andrew
Jamaica Carnival 'Pon Di Road' Band Launch. Road wear display locations: Truck Stop Grill and Bar and Tracks and Records. Registration at Truck Stop Grill and Bar.
This and every Friday, NK Deli and Salsa Society of Jamaica present Pre-Game Fridays, 2-4-1 Happy Hour, at New Kingston Conference Centre (upstairs New Kingston Business Centre). Free salsa classes at 6 p.m. Latin dancing continues until 10 p.m. Music by DJ Drizzy Dre & DJ Chan. Telephone: 754-8714.
This and every Friday, Jackpot Sports Bar presents Come Drink with Me, 42 Giltress Street, Rollington Town, Kingston 2. Every Friday and Saturday, reduced prices on all drinks, lots of giveaways and free tokens to play slots
SATURDAY, January 28
Kingston & St Andrew
Olga presents her Birthday Celebration, at Olga's Place, Hannah Town. Music by Grotto Swing.
This and every Saturday, Magnum Belleh Saturdays, the ultimate dancing party, at 28 Derrymore Road. Admission: free.
Shanique presents Big Money Popping Any Weh Me Go, at Ninth Street, Greenwich Town, Kingston 13. Music by Presto Mix and Classic Team. Guest Selector Squeeze Eye. Pictures by Domz.
SUNDAY, January 29
Rejuvenation, New Year, New Choices, Better Health, at Medallion Hall Hotel, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hear expert presentations on a range of lifestyle and wellness topics. Tickets: $5,000 per person, refreshments inclusive. Call 488-3345 for tickets.
FRIDAY, February 3
Hard Wine, the Ultimate Soca Experience, at Mas Camp.
Fishy-Garnett and Short Boss present Birthday Cook-Out, at 14 Denver Crescent, Maverley, Kingston 20. Menu: Barbequed chicken, fried chicken, pork, steamed fish, sweet and sour chicken, with side orders of rice and peas, bammy, festival, potato salad, pasta, and pumpkin rice. Tickets: $1,000. Call 473-7256 or 561-3674 for details.
SATURDAY, February 11
Scuddy and Lisa present Destiny, at Edward Lane off Shortwood Road. Food and refreshment on sale.
Bare as you Dare, Skimpy Edition, Short Shorts vs Short Skirt, at Steve Madden Plaza, 173 Orange Street. Music by Alonzo Hawk, Road Shella Unit, and DJ Unknown Mainframe. Photographs by Bokeh Photography. Prizes for the shortest shorts and skirts. Giveaways every hour.
St Elizabeth
Chucku and Angie present Seduction, Fully Loaded, at Watchwell Square. Music by Bass Odyssey. Giveaways include tablets and Victoria's Secret products.
SATURDAY, February 18
Manchester
Chocolate Fusion, a Valentine's Day Party, at Club Pure, Lemars Plaza, Christiana. Music by Stone Love, Superphonic, Pink Panther, Stunt and Mighty, and DJ Nile. Free chocolate and roses for the first 50 ladies. Admission: Reg $500, VIP $1,000, mixed drinks inclusive.