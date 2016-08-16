Latest Stories

Woman held with 100 pounds of weed gets bail

Lisa Hanna's rice was not plastic

Farmer carries crocus bag as luggage through airport

'I am ready to protest' ... Lloyd B opposes removal of Montego Bay's fountain

More than 20,000 Jamaicans deported from Britain

Montague vows tough penalties for illegal use of firearms

'Keep your prison!' ...Holness Gov't turns down Britain prison offer

Busy signals his return to the US ... Artiste flies high after getting back visa

Featured Stories

Busy Signal full of thanks as he gets back US visa

Living in fear - Havana Heights residents cautious following shooting

My daughter blocked me from my house — Elderly woman says child erected wall preventing her entry

'Alkaline fi get three hard box' — MC Nuffy defends Beenie Man in dispute

Unidentified body found

Church shocked at pastor's rape allegations

JPS, WIHCON open smart house

CROOKED CHARTS ... Hitmaker says local music charts are rigged

News

Give sex workers legal status - Advocate says laws against practice are outdated

Old man caught with ganja in onions

MP saddened by murder in August Town

Councillor is recovering from cancer - Yvonne McCormack gets baptised

Woman - sentenced for stealing TV

Labourer fined for cutting rival

Entertainment

Don Andre bashes award show

High rollers flock Christmas Ball

Jo Mersa goes on tour

Notorious JA plans to impact dancehall scene

Magnum Ova Suh increases in popularity

Revalation hits local charts

Tell Me Pastor

My mother doesn't want my boyfriend to buy me gifts

Dear Pastor,Please give me your fatherly advice. I am the fourth child for my mother. My mother gave one of my sisters away. My sister gets new clothes all the time. Most times I...

A man keeps pressuring me for sex

Dear Pastor,I am 15 years old. My mother has a friend and she is not well. My mother sent me to her house to iron some clothes. When I went there, I was in shorts. Her boyfriend...

Is she giving me a jacket?

Dear Pastor,I am writing to you for some help. I have been in love with a girl from we were going to high school.She was the prettiest girl in the whole school; that is how I saw...

Columnists

Today's Columnist

Children must be protected

Sports

Campbell rejects netball top coach job

RJR Sports Foundation Awards

Waterhouse continue to lose

Sports Diary January 16

Seven for Usain, first for Elaine

Spotlight on Arnett, BT clash

Rev. Carla Dunbar

It is really love that you are feeling?

Today I want to help you to differentiate between love and infatuation. When we say we love, are we really sure we are not just caught in the heat of infatuation?I long ago learnt...

The truth of being in love

When 'friends with benefits' suddenly popped up on the dating scene a few years back, a lot of male and female adventurers liked the idea and bought into it.What could be more...

When your wife goes through menopause

My apologies, sirs, I told your wives what to do but never followed up for you. So if your wife or partner is entering menopause and you are clueless about how to help her, join...

Event Guide

FRIDAY, January 20

St Ann

Howie presents Classic Lifestyle, at Roxborough Bar and Grill. Entertainment by Johnny Kool, Bonez Matic, and Supreme Sound. Photographs by Vividpixx. Admission: $500 before midnight, $1,000 after.

SATURDAY, January 21

Bliss - Black and White Affair, at Riddim and Booze, Windsor Road, St Ann's Bay. Music by Illusion, Johnny Kool and Raymix. Admission: pre-sold $700 regular, $1,000 VIP, at the gate $1,000 regular, $2,000 VIP.

Kingston & St Andrew

Day One Family presents Stars of the East, Champagne - Popping Edition, at 14B South Camp Road. Music by No Limit Sound, Two Food, Bunny Mental and Bishop Escobar.

This and every Saturday, Magnum Belleh Saturdays, the ultimate dancing party, at 28 Derrymore Road. Admission: free.

SUNDAY, January 22

St Elizabeth

Trend Setter, the Flosser and Hustler Edition, at Bailey's Car Wash, Santa Cruz. Featuring Crystal Sound, Street Team, Bold and Boasty, DJ Fresh, DJ Stunna, Fire Finger and Raskal.

SATURDAY, January 28

Kingston & St Andrew

Shanique presents Big Money Popping Any Weh Me Go, at Ninth Street, Greenwich Town, Kingston 13. Music by Presto Mix and Classic Team. Guest selector Squeeze Eye. Pictures by Domz.

FRIDAY, February 3

Hard Wine, the Ultimate Soca Experience, at Mas Camp.

SATURDAY, February 11

Bare as you Dare, Skimpy Edition, Short Shorts vs Short Skirt, at Steve Madden Plaza, 173 Orange Street. Music by Alonzo Hawk, Road Shella Unit and DJ Unknown Mainframe. Photographs by Bokeh Photography. Prizes for the shortest shorts and skirts. Giveaways every hour.

SATURDAY, February 18

Manchester

Chocolate Fusion, a Valentine's Day Party, at Club Pure, Lemars Plaza, Christiana. Music by Stone Love, Superphonic, Pink Panther, Stunt and Mighty and DJ Nile. Free chocolate and roses for the first 50 ladies. Admission: regular $500, VIP $1,000, mixed drinks inclusive.

Bad Boss DJ Sherlock presents his Birthday Bash, at Paris Ville Nightclub, Willow Gate Plaza, Mandeville. Featuring Charly Black, and Terminal DG from Canada. Admission: $300.

