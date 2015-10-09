Dear Pastor,I am writing you with tears in my eyes. I don't know what to do about my relationship. I am 29 and my man is 31.I have never been married, nor do I have any children. My...
FRIDAY, January 13
Kingston & St Andrew
This and every Friday, NK Deli and Salsa Society of Jamaica present Pre-Game Fridays, 2-4-1 Happy Hour, at New Kingston Conference Centre (upstairs New Kingston Business Centre). Free salsa classes at 6 p.m. Latin dancing continues until 10 p.m. Music by DJ Drizzy Dre & DJ Chan. Telephone: 754-8714.
This and every Friday, Jackpot Sports Bar presents Come Drink with Me, 42 Giltress Street, Rollington Town, Kingston 2. Every Friday and Saturday, reduced prices on all drinks, lots of giveaways and free tokens to play slots.
St Ann
Rebel Salute 2017, The Preservation of Reggae, at Plantation Cove. Featuring Tarrus Riley, Chaka Demus and Pliers, Chevaughn, Ed Robinson, Fanton Mojah, Feluke, Cary Patch, I-Wayne, Iba Mahr, Jabez, Junior Kelly, Minister Marion Hall, Nkulee Dube, Notis Heavy Weight Rockaz, Sister Nancy, Warrior King, Wayne Wonder, Zagga and others. Admission: $4,500 pre-sold, $5,000 at the gate, $10,000 VIP.
Kingston & St Andrew
This and every Saturday, Magnum Belleh Saturdays, the ultimate dancing party, at 28 Derrymore Road. Admission: free.
FRIDAY, January 20
St Ann
Howie presents Classic Lifestyle, at Roxborough Bar and Grill. Entertainment by Johnny Kool, Bonez Matic, and Supreme Sound. Photographs by Vividpixx. Admission: $500 before midnight, $1,000 after.
SATURDAY, January 21
Bliss - Black and White Affair at Riddim and Booze, Windsor Road, St Ann's Bay. Music by Illusion, Johnny Kool, and Raymix. Admission: pre-sold $700 regular, $1,000 VIP, at the gate $1,000 regular, $2,000 VIP.
Kingston & St Andrew
Day One Family presents Stars of the East, Champagne Popping Edition, at 14B South Camp Road. Music by No Limit Sound, Two Food, Bunny Mental and Bishop Escobar.
This and every Saturday, Magnum Belleh Saturdays, the ultimate dancing party, at 28 Derrymore Road. Admission: free.
SUNDAY, January 22
St Elizabeth
Trend Setter, the Flosser and Hustler Edition, at Bailey's Car Wash, Santa Cruz. Featuring Crystal Sound, Street Team, Bold and Boasty, DJ Fresh, DJ Stunna, Fire Finger and Raskal
SATURDAY, January 28
Kingston & St Andrew
Shanique presents Big Money Popping Any Weh Me Go, at Ninth Street, Greenwich Town, Kingston 13. Music by Presto Mix and Classic Team. Guest Selector Squeeze Eye. Pictures by Domz.
FRIDAY, February 3
Hard Wine, the Ultimate Soca Experience, at Mas Camp.
SATURDAY, February 18
Manchester
Chocolate Fusion, a Valentines' Day Party, at Club Pure, Lemars Plaza, Christiana. Music by Stone Love, Superphonic, Pink Panther, Stunt and Mighty and DJ Nile. Free chocolate and roses for the first 50 ladies. Admission: regular $500, VIP $1,000, mixed drinks inclusive.
Bad Boss DJ Sherlock presents his Birthday Bash, at Paris Ville Nightclub, Willow Gate Plaza, Mandeville. Featuring Charly Black and Terminal DG from Canada. Admission: $300.
SATURDAY, March 11
St Elizabeth
Vinnette presents Short Shorts Invasion, at Chillspot (across from STETHS). Music by Traxx Hype, Big Pun, DJ Vibes, and DJ Chucky. Featuring Crystal the Magnum dancer. Phone card giveaways every hour.
SATURDAY, April 15
St Mary
Bacchanal Jamaica 2017 Beach J'Ouvert, at James Bond Beach.
FRIDAY, April 21
Kingston & St Andrew
Bacchanal Jamaica 2017 Bacchanal J'Ouvert and Road March, at Mas Camp.