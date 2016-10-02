Dear Pastor,I am 22 years old and I recently started attending university.I have a boyfriend and he is 25 years old. We have been together for four years. He is a very good man.His...
Family of slain McKenzie brothers distraught - says killer was not a relative but someone they offered shelter
Dear Pastor,I am 41 years old. I have three children. Two by one man, and one by another.The father of my first two children went away and left me with them. He sent money for them...
Dear Pastor,I am a 56-year-old man living in Kingston. I am employed to a private security company as a security officer.I always listen to your show on the radio at nights and I...
We need to fight for Jamaica
Leighton Levy
Rev. Carla Dunbar
Today I want to help you to differentiate between love and infatuation. When we say we love, are we really sure we are not just caught in the heat of infatuation?I long ago learnt...
When 'friends with benefits' suddenly popped up on the dating scene a few years back, a lot of male and female adventurers liked the idea and bought into it.What could be more...
My apologies, sirs, I told your wives what to do but never followed up for you. So if your wife or partner is entering menopause and you are clueless about how to help her, join...
SATURDAY, December 31
Gully Side Family Promotion presents Tek Care a The Woman Dem - Part 9, at the corner of Love and Manning streets, Jones Town. Music by King Acid. Photographs by Bokeh.
This and every Saturday, Magnum Belleh Saturdays, the ultimate dancing party, at 28 Derrymore Road. Admission: free.
SUNDAY, January 1
Kingston & St Andrew
Fire Links presents Stars Amongst Stars, at Twin Gate Lounge, Twin Gate Plaza. Music by Fire Sound. Guest selectors Nuh Grain, Fire Reds, Nashine Fire (Florida), Andrew Fresh (UK), Super Claude (New York) and Chromatic.
FRIDAY, January 20
St Ann
Howie presents Classic Lifestyle, at Roxborough Bar and Grill. Entertainment by Johnny Kool, Bonez Matic and Supreme Sound. Photographs by Vividpixx. Admission: $500 before midnight, $1,000 after.
SATURDAY, January 21
Bliss - Black and White Affair, at Riddim and Booze, Windsor Road, St Ann's Bay. Music by Illusion, Johnny Kool and Raymix. Admission: pre-sold $700 regular, $1,000 VIP; at the gate $1,000 regular, $2,000 VIP.
Kingston & St Andrew
Day One Family presents Stars of the East, Champagne Popping Edition, at 14B South Camp Road. Music by No Limit Sound, Two Food, Bunny Mental and Bishop Escobar.
SATURDAY, January 28
Shanique presents, Big Money Popping Any Weh Me Go, at Ninth Street, Greenwich Town, Kingston 13. Music by Presto Mix and Classic Team. Guest Selector Squeeze Eye. Pictures by Domz.