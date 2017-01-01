Dear Pastor,I am a regular reader of your column. I am quite impressed with the advice that you give to your readers. Sometimes I can't wait to grab and indulge in the content of...
Latest Stories
Featured Stories
News
Entertainment
Tell Me Pastor
Dear Pastor, I greet you in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ. I have always read THE STAR with your letters. I love to read them. Sometimes I laugh and sometimes I get upset at...
Dear Pastor,I am 19 years old and I am having a problem. Since I was 18, I have been masturbating. My mother found out that I masturbate.I was at home one day and she thought that I...
Columnists
Today's Columnist
‘Four Bulla & a Patty’ is a bellyfull
Owen Blakka Ellis
Sports
Rev. Carla Dunbar
Today I want to help you to differentiate between love and infatuation. When we say we love, are we really sure we are not just caught in the heat of infatuation?I long ago learnt...
When 'friends with benefits' suddenly popped up on the dating scene a few years back, a lot of male and female adventurers liked the idea and bought into it.What could be more...
My apologies, sirs, I told your wives what to do but never followed up for you. So if your wife or partner is entering menopause and you are clueless about how to help her, join...
Event Guide
FRIDAY, February 3
Kingston & St Andrew
Hard Wine, the Ultimate Soca Experience, at Mas Camp.
This and every Friday, NK Deli and Salsa Society of Jamaica present Pre-Game Fridays, 2-4-1 Happy Hour, at New Kingston Conference Centre (upstairs New Kingston Business Centre). Free salsa classes at 6 p.m. Latin dancing continues until 10 p.m. Music by DJ Drizzy Dre & DJ Chan. Telephone: 754-8714.
This and every Friday, Jackpot Sports Bar presents Come Drink With Me, 42 Giltress Street, Rollington Town, Kingston 2. Every Friday and Saturday, reduced prices on all drinks, lots of giveaways and free tokens to play slots
Fishy-Garnett and Short Boss present Birthday Cook-Out, at 14 Denver Crescent, Maverley, Kingston 20. Menu: barbecued chicken, fried chicken, pork, steamed fish, sweet and sour chicken, with side orders - rice and peas, bammy, festival, potato salad, pasta, and pumpkin rice. Tickets: $1,000. Call 473-7256 or 561-3674 for details.
SATURDAY, February 11
Scuddy and Lisa present Destiny, at Edward Lane, off Shortwood Road. Food and refreshment on sale.
Bare as you Dare, Skimpy Edition, Short Shorts vs Short Skirts, at Steve Madden Plaza, 173 Orange Street. Music by Alonzo Hawk, Road Shella Unit, and DJ Unknown Mainframe. Photographs by Bokeh Photography. Prizes for the shortest shorts and skirts. Giveaways every hour.
St Elizabeth
Chucku and Angie present Seduction, Fully Loaded, at Watchwell Square. Music by Bass Odyssey. Giveaways include tablets and Victoria's Secret products.
TUESDAY, February 14
St Catherine
Valentine Music Festival, at Sligoville, Jame's Mount, G's residence. Featuring Mamma's Boy, Kenneth Culture, Abajonai Kushites, Super Blacks, Filantro Lavah, Ornella, Chicken Hawk, Small Voice, Ras Zacharri, Jah Mike, and Congo Billy, Empress Reggae, Don Sheriff, DJ Banks, Ashley, Sacratchylus, and Sobraato. Music by Sound Topics. Backing Band: Ruff Cut. Admission: $500.
SATURDAY, February 18
Manchester
Chocolate Fusion, A Valentine's Day Party, at Club Pure, Lemars Plaza, Christiana. Music by Stone Love, Superphonic, Pink Panther, Stunt and Mighty, and DJ Nile. Free chocolate and roses for the first 50 ladies. Admission: Regular - $500; VIP - $1,000, mixed drinks inclusive.
Bad Boss DJ Sherlock presents his Birthday Bash, at Paris Ville Nightclub, Willow Gate Plaza, Mandeville. Featuring Charly Black, and Terminal DG from Canada. Admission: $300.