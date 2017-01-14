Dear Pastor,I am 18 years old, and I am heading to university. When I was growing up, my friends always told me that I am gifted, and that they wished that they were as gifted as I...
Dear Pastor,I'm 27 years old and my girlfriend is 25. I met her four years ago. She got pregnant three months after we started dating. I didn't know that she was pregnant, because...
Dear Pastor,I am 53 years old and I am having a problem with my wife.I have two children with her, but she had two before we met. Her first child is already a mother.This girl has...
Are we really serious about fighting crime?
Leighton Levy
Rev. Carla Dunbar
Today I want to help you to differentiate between love and infatuation. When we say we love, are we really sure we are not just caught in the heat of infatuation?I long ago learnt...
When 'friends with benefits' suddenly popped up on the dating scene a few years back, a lot of male and female adventurers liked the idea and bought into it.What could be more...
My apologies, sirs, I told your wives what to do but never followed up for you. So if your wife or partner is entering menopause and you are clueless about how to help her, join...
TODAY
Kingston & St Andrew
Olga presents her Birthday Celebration, at Olga's Place, Hannah Town. Music by Grotto Swing.
This and every Saturday, Magnum Belleh Saturdays, the ultimate dancing party, at 28 Derrymore Road. Admission: free.
Shanique presents Big Money Popping Any Weh Me Go, at Ninth Street, Greenwich Town, Kingston 13. Music by Presto Mix and Classic Team. Guest selector Squeeze Eye. Pictures by Domz.
TOMORROW
Rejuvenation, New Year, New Choices, Better Health, at Medallion Hall Hotel, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hear expert presentations on a range of lifestyle and wellness topics. Tickets: $5,000 per person, refreshments inclusive. Call 488-3345 for tickets.
FRIDAY, February 3
Hard Wine, the Ultimate Soca Experience, at Mas Camp.
This and every Friday, NK Deli and Salsa Society of Jamaica present Pre-Game Fridays, 2-4-1 Happy Hour, at New Kingston Conference Centre (upstairs New Kingston Business Centre). Free salsa classes at 6 p.m. Latin dancing continues until 10 p.m. Music by DJ Drizzy Dre & DJ Chan. Telephone: 754-8714.
This and every Friday, Jackpot Sports Bar presents Come Drink with Me, 42 Giltress Street, Rollington Town, Kingston 2. Every Friday and Saturday, reduced prices on all drinks, lots of giveaways and free tokens to play slots
Fishy-Garnett and Short Boss present, Birthday Cook Out, at 14 Denver Crescent, Marverley, Kingston 20. Menu: Barbecued chicken, fried chicken, pork, streamed fish, sweet and sour chicken, with side orders rice and peas, bammy, festival, potato salad, rasta, and pumpkin rice. Tickets $1,000. Call 473-7256, or 561-3674 for details.
SATURDAY, February 11
Scuddy and Lisa present, Destiny, at Edward Lane, off Shortwood Road. Food and refreshment on sale.
Bare as you Dare, Skimpy Edition, Short Shorts vs Short Skirt, at Steve Madden Plaza, 173 Orange Street. Music by Alonzo Hawk, Road Shella Unit, and DJ Unknown Mainframe. Photographs by Bokeh Photography. Prizes for the shortest shorts and skirts. Giveaways every hour.
St Elizabeth
Chucku and Angie present Seduction, Fully Loaded, at Watchwell Square. Music by Bass Odyssey. Giveaways include tablets and Victoria secret products.
SATURDAY, February 18
Manchester
Chocolate Fusion, a Valentine's Day party, at Club Pure, Lemars Plaza, Christiana. Music by Stone Love, Superphonic, Pink Panther, Stunt and Mighty, and DJ Nile. Free chocolate and roses for the first 50 ladies. Admission: Reg $500, VIP $1,000, mixed drinks inclusive.
Bad Boss DJ Sherlock presents his Birthday Bash, at Paris Ville Nightclub, Willow Gate Plaza, Mandeville. Featuring Charly Black, and Terminal DG from Canada. Admission: $300.