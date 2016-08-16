Dear Pastor,I am 21 years old and my boyfriend is also 21. Both of us are Christians. My boyfriend lives with his mother. He told her that he would like to get married. She asked...
Dear Pastor,I have been reading your column for a long time, and I can't wait to hear you every night on the radio. I have been living alone for a year now because my wife and...
Dear Pastor,I am a man in my 40s. I have only one daughter. I have worked very hard to educate her.I have never been married. I used to run around a lot, and I passed on a disease...
I just don't get it
Today I want to help you to differentiate between love and infatuation. When we say we love, are we really sure we are not just caught in the heat of infatuation?I long ago learnt...
When 'friends with benefits' suddenly popped up on the dating scene a few years back, a lot of male and female adventurers liked the idea and bought into it.What could be more...
My apologies, sirs, I told your wives what to do but never followed up for you. So if your wife or partner is entering menopause and you are clueless about how to help her, join...
TODAY
St Ann
Bliss - Black and White Affair, at Riddim and Booze, Windsor Road, St Ann's Bay. Music by Illusion, Johnny Kool and Raymix. Admission: pre-sold $700 regular, $1,000 VIP, at the gate $1,000 regular, $2,000 VIP.
Kingston & St Andrew
Day One Family presents Stars of the East, Champagne - Popping Edition, at 14B South Camp Road. Music by No Limit Sound, Two Food, Bunny Mental and Bishop Escobar.
This and every Saturday, Magnum Belleh Saturdays, the ultimate dancing party, at 28 Derrymore Road. Admission: free.
TOMORROW
St Elizabeth
Trend Setter, The Flosser and Hustler Edition, at Bailey's Car Wash, Santa Cruz. Featuring Crystal Sound, Street Team, Bold and Boasty, DJ Fresh, DJ Stunna, Fire Finger and Raskal.
FRIDAY, January 27
Kingston & St Andrew
This and every Friday, NK Deli and Salsa Society of Jamaica present Pre-Game Fridays, 2-4-1 Happy Hour, at New Kingston Conference Centre (upstairs New Kingston Business Centre). Free salsa classes at 6 p.m. Latin dancing continues until 10 p.m. Music by DJ Drizzy Dre & DJ Chan. Telephone: 754-8714.
This and every Friday, Jackpot Sports Bar presents Come Drink with Me, 42 Giltress Street, Rollington Town, Kingston 2. Every Friday and Saturday, reduced prices on all drinks, lots of giveaways and free tokens to play slots
SATURDAY, January 28
Kingston & St Andrew
Olga presents her Birthday Celebration, at Olga's Place, Hannah Town. Music by Grotto Swing.
Shanique presents Big Money Popping Any Weh Me Go, at Ninth Street, Greenwich Town, Kingston 13. Music by Presto Mix and Classic Team. Guest selector Squeeze Eye. Pictures by Domz.
SUNDAY, January 29
Rejuvenation, New Year, New Choices, Better Health, at Medallion Hotel, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hear expert presentations on a range of lifestyle and wellness topics. Tickets $5,000 per person, refreshments inclusive. Call 488-3345 for tickets.
FRIDAY, February 3
Hard Wine, the Ultimate Soca Experience, at Mas Camp.
Fishy-Garnett and Short Boss present Birthday Cook-Out, at 14 Denver Crescent, Maverley, Kingston 20. Menu: Barbecued chicken, fried chicken, pork, streamed fish, sweet and sour chicken, with side orders of rice, potato salad, pasta, and pumpkin rice. Tickets: $1,000. Call 473-7256 or 561-3674 for details.