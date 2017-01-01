Latest Stories

Pastor questions gay agenda

Tears flow as women on fraud charges appear in court

Cops probing murder of 15-year-old pledge breakthrough

CAPTURED! One of Jamaica's most wanted in police custody

Government collecting billions more taxes

Rapist sentenced to 25 years imprisonment

IT IS GOING TO BE GREAT ... Errol Dunkley says birthday bash will be a hit

Crash on Mandela Highway ... Three persons seriously hurt

Featured Stories

Grief grips school after missing student found dead

Rude note left after thieves 'raid' tree - Retired cop wants justice for loss of jimbilins

Inmate loses ear in acid attack

Pastors on sex charges hire big lawyers

After discovering tumour... Mechanic needs $1.8 million for hip surgery

Highway project wrecked our homes - Residents demand compensation for damages

$50,000 reward for stolen goat

Female security guards sexually harassed

Flippa Mafia in more hot water - Deejay charged with assaulting guard

News

Male hooker's wig falls off during oral sex - Prostitute chased by angry mob

Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend gets bail

Tax office cashiers used in plot, says attorney

Cops under probe for stealing 96 pigs

Males dominate road fatality stats

Woman to be sentenced for stealing baby

Entertainment

Spice fires shots at Alkaline

Fun performances at Ken's Wildflower karaoke night

Stylo G creates waves with 'Yu Zimmi'

Zyanigh banks on 'See You Cry'

Frankie Campbell wants Walk of Fame - insists Damion Crawford was aware of all plans

Bushman, Warrior King, George Nooks thrill at Reggae Wednesdays

Tell Me Pastor

My US husband didn't file for me

Dear Pastor,My husband and I have been together since 2005. In 2008, we had a child together. Then he migrated to the United States in 2009.He came back and we got married in 2010....

I don't love my husband any more

Dear Pastor,I have been married for 17 years, but now I do not have any feelings for my husband. I don't love him anymore. What should I do?M.C.Dear M.C.,The question I wish to ask...

My husband is a serial cheater

Dear Pastor,I am a Christian American woman who has been in a relationship with my Jamaican man for nine years. We have been married for five of those years. We have three beautiful...

Columnists

Our children don't know our history

Leighton Levy

Sports

US beat Boyz in lacklustre game

Change in attitude sparks change in position for Tivoli

'Pleasant' start for Tuffy in St Ann Major League

Byfield unsure about Sunshine Girls future

Chelsea seek redemption

Brathwaite 100 lifts Pride

Star on Social Media

Photo Gallery

Video Gallery

Rev. Carla Dunbar

It is really love that you are feeling?

Today I want to help you to differentiate between love and infatuation. When we say we love, are we really sure we are not just caught in the heat of infatuation?I long ago learnt...

The truth of being in love

When 'friends with benefits' suddenly popped up on the dating scene a few years back, a lot of male and female adventurers liked the idea and bought into it.What could be more...

When your wife goes through menopause

My apologies, sirs, I told your wives what to do but never followed up for you. So if your wife or partner is entering menopause and you are clueless about how to help her, join...

Event Guide

TODAY

This and every Saturday, Magnum Belleh Saturdays, the ultimate dancing party, at 28 Derrymore Road. Admission: free.

SATURDAY, February 11

Scuddy and Lisa present Destiny, at Edward Lane, off Shortwood Road. Food and refreshment on sale.

Bare As You Dare, Skimpy Edition, Short Shorts vs Short Skirts, at Steve Madden Plaza, 173 Orange Street. Music by Alonzo Hawk, Road Shella Unit, and DJ Unknown Mainframe. Photographs by Bokeh Photography. Prizes for the shortest shorts and skirts. Giveaways every hour.

St Elizabeth

Chucku and Angie present Seduction, Fully Loaded, at Watchwell Square. Music by Bass Odyssey. Giveaways include tablets and Victoria's Secret products.

TUESDAY, February 14

St Catherine

Valentine Music Festival, at Sligoville, James Mount, G's residence. Featuring Mamma's Boy, Kenneth Culture, Abajonai Kushites, Super Blacks, Filantro Lavah, Ornella, Chicken Hawk, Small Voice, Ras Zacharri, Jah Mike, and Congo Billy, Empress Reggae, Don Sheriff, DJ Banks, Ashley, Sacratchylus, and Sobraato. Music by Sound Topics. Backing band: Ruff Cut. Admission: $500.

SATURDAY, February 18

Manchester

Chocolate Fusion, a Valentine's Day Party, at Club Pure, Lemars Plaza, Christiana. Music by Stone Love, Superphonic, Pink Panther, Stunt and Mighty, and DJ Nile. Free chocolate and roses for the first 50 ladies. Admission: Reg $500, VIP $1,000 mixed drinks

inclusive.

Bad Boss DJ Sherlock presents his Birthday Bash, at Paris Ville Nightclub, Willow Gate Plaza. Featuring Charly Black and Terminal DG from Canada. Admission: $300.

St Ann

TP Promotions presents Tropical Storm Cat3, Red and Black Edition. Music by DJ Ashile from Irie Fm, DJ Mark Movements, DJ Kentucky, Fantasy Beach, Priory. Admission: $300, fully Energised by Nitro NRC.

FRIDAY, February 24

Kingston & St Andrew

Music is Life Food Festival, at Luxurious Jerkaz Restaurant and Club, 55 Old Hope Road. Featuring: Kenneth Culture, Abajonai Kushites, Nitty Kutchie, Super Blacks, Filantro Lavah, Ornella, Chicken Hawk, Small Voice, Ras Zacharri, Jah Mike, and Congo Billy. Backing bands: Ruffcut, Kasha Roots Band, DJ Banks, Woosh International Popular Sound. Admission: $1,000.

Nick the Cricketer and The Crick Squad present Maxfield premier League, at Clubs Corner, 6 Fitzgerald Avenue (off Maxfield Avenue). Music by Love Dust, guest selectors Spredy Glory Oddi Frass, and Tommy Diamond. Special guests: Chris Gayle, Nikita Miller, Sadiki Bolt, and Damion Jacobs. Giveaways start at midnight for the best dressed.

