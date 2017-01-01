Dear Pastor,My husband and I have been together since 2005. In 2008, we had a child together. Then he migrated to the United States in 2009.He came back and we got married in 2010....
Dear Pastor,I have been married for 17 years, but now I do not have any feelings for my husband. I don't love him anymore. What should I do?M.C.Dear M.C.,The question I wish to ask...
Dear Pastor,I am a Christian American woman who has been in a relationship with my Jamaican man for nine years. We have been married for five of those years. We have three beautiful...
Our children don't know our history
Leighton Levy
Rev. Carla Dunbar
Today I want to help you to differentiate between love and infatuation. When we say we love, are we really sure we are not just caught in the heat of infatuation?I long ago learnt...
When 'friends with benefits' suddenly popped up on the dating scene a few years back, a lot of male and female adventurers liked the idea and bought into it.What could be more...
My apologies, sirs, I told your wives what to do but never followed up for you. So if your wife or partner is entering menopause and you are clueless about how to help her, join...
This and every Saturday, Magnum Belleh Saturdays, the ultimate dancing party, at 28 Derrymore Road. Admission: free.
SATURDAY, February 11
Scuddy and Lisa present Destiny, at Edward Lane, off Shortwood Road. Food and refreshment on sale.
Bare As You Dare, Skimpy Edition, Short Shorts vs Short Skirts, at Steve Madden Plaza, 173 Orange Street. Music by Alonzo Hawk, Road Shella Unit, and DJ Unknown Mainframe. Photographs by Bokeh Photography. Prizes for the shortest shorts and skirts. Giveaways every hour.
St Elizabeth
Chucku and Angie present Seduction, Fully Loaded, at Watchwell Square. Music by Bass Odyssey. Giveaways include tablets and Victoria's Secret products.
TUESDAY, February 14
St Catherine
Valentine Music Festival, at Sligoville, James Mount, G's residence. Featuring Mamma's Boy, Kenneth Culture, Abajonai Kushites, Super Blacks, Filantro Lavah, Ornella, Chicken Hawk, Small Voice, Ras Zacharri, Jah Mike, and Congo Billy, Empress Reggae, Don Sheriff, DJ Banks, Ashley, Sacratchylus, and Sobraato. Music by Sound Topics. Backing band: Ruff Cut. Admission: $500.
SATURDAY, February 18
Manchester
Chocolate Fusion, a Valentine's Day Party, at Club Pure, Lemars Plaza, Christiana. Music by Stone Love, Superphonic, Pink Panther, Stunt and Mighty, and DJ Nile. Free chocolate and roses for the first 50 ladies. Admission: Reg $500, VIP $1,000 mixed drinks
inclusive.
Bad Boss DJ Sherlock presents his Birthday Bash, at Paris Ville Nightclub, Willow Gate Plaza. Featuring Charly Black and Terminal DG from Canada. Admission: $300.
St Ann
TP Promotions presents Tropical Storm Cat3, Red and Black Edition. Music by DJ Ashile from Irie Fm, DJ Mark Movements, DJ Kentucky, Fantasy Beach, Priory. Admission: $300, fully Energised by Nitro NRC.
FRIDAY, February 24
Kingston & St Andrew
Music is Life Food Festival, at Luxurious Jerkaz Restaurant and Club, 55 Old Hope Road. Featuring: Kenneth Culture, Abajonai Kushites, Nitty Kutchie, Super Blacks, Filantro Lavah, Ornella, Chicken Hawk, Small Voice, Ras Zacharri, Jah Mike, and Congo Billy. Backing bands: Ruffcut, Kasha Roots Band, DJ Banks, Woosh International Popular Sound. Admission: $1,000.
Nick the Cricketer and The Crick Squad present Maxfield premier League, at Clubs Corner, 6 Fitzgerald Avenue (off Maxfield Avenue). Music by Love Dust, guest selectors Spredy Glory Oddi Frass, and Tommy Diamond. Special guests: Chris Gayle, Nikita Miller, Sadiki Bolt, and Damion Jacobs. Giveaways start at midnight for the best dressed.