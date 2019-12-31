MoBay give Teejay, Daddy 1 hometown salute

Kaleidoscopic fireworks heralded the arrival of the ‘Uptop Boss’, Teejay, to the stage at the 10th anniversary of Jamfest at the Catherine Hall Stadium in Montego Bay Sunday night.

Generous in the renditions of his many hits, the ‘ Balla’ artiste gave a scintillating performance, allowing the mostly Montegonian audience pride of place.

Originally from the inner-city community of Glendevon, Teejay was on the homefront and he came prepared to please the dancehall community that turned out in his favour.

Hundreds, particularly women, who came out Sunday night, came to see him. And although he was performing next to some of the country’s seasoned artistes such as Spice, Shaggy and Sean Paul, he was more than capable of holding his own.

The women who jumped the VIP barriers to get closer to the artiste were captivated by his stellar performance and men felt at home with one of their homeys.

To top off his final act for the night, Teejay brought out the man who catapulted his career, Ryme Minista, thanking him for his role in his success.

Another Montego Bay product, Daddy 1, showed why he was one of the hottest acts in the business.

The night saw top-class performances from the likes of Spice, Masicka and Shenseea.

Here are the highlights.

