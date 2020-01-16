Dancehall artiste Quada arrested for murder, arson

FRI, January 17

Kingston & St Andrew

Fabulously Nicky presents Birth Bash Day Rave at Bagga Park, Waterhouse, Kingston 11.

St Ann

Rebel Salute Night One at Grizzly's Plantation Cove in Priory. Performances by Tony Rebel, Steel Pulse, Flourgon, Toots and the Maytals, Singing Melody, Terry Linen and Chevaughn among other entertainers. Admission: $6,000 at the gate.

Clarendon

Drip - Wet and Sexy Edition at Skateland, Crofts Hill, from 9 p.m. Music by Flavaz International, DJ Bomaz, DJ Swizzle and TDP10 Sound.

SAT, January 18

Kingston & St Andrew

Show Off Yuh Melanin Part 2 - Cook-out and After Party at 21Bentley Crescent, Duhaney Park, from noon to midnight. Music by Hotta Rice and Milo, Boom Boom and Harry Hype and CD Fantasy. Tickets cost $1,500.

Sky Saturdays at Sky Dweller Ultra Lounge from 9 p.m. until. Music by Code Lank. Admission: Free.

St Ann

Rebel Salute Night Two at Grizzly's Plantation Cove in Priory. Performances by Moses Davis, Richie Spice, Queen Ifrica, Mortimer, I-Octane, Jesse Royal and Chronic Law, among other entertainers. Admission: $6,000 at the gate.

THURS, January 23

St Thomas

Snapp & Flask at Park View Plaza, Morant Bay, from noon to midnight. Music by Roadblakk Sound and Team Vybz.

SAT, January 25

Kingston & St Andrew

Babes in Pyjamas - Lingerie Edition at Eden Gardens, 39 Lady Musgrave Road, from 10 p.m. until. Admission: $5,000. Music by Kingston's Finest and DJ 3D.

Jamaica Live, featuring No-Maddz and Skygrass, at Boone Hall Oasis, 4 River Road, Stony Hill, from 4:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Admission: $2,000 at the gate.

Mello Vibes Best of the '70s, '80s and '90s - Mini Skirt Edition at Mas Camp, Stadium parking lot. Gates open at 8 p.m. Admission: $1,000 pre-sold, $1,500 at the gate. Women enter free before 10 p.m.

St Thomas

Tonic, Denver and Kern present Blue and White at Club Shine, Morant Bay, from 9 p.m. until.

SUN, January 26

Kingston & St Andrew

Floating Grill and Spill at the Mona Hockey Field from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Music by Coppershot, ZJ Ice, DJ Mac and DJ Shella. Admission: $4,000 pre-sold, $5,000 at the gate.

St James

Mighty Diamonds 50th Anniversary Celebration at the Rastafari Indigenous Village, Montego Bay. Performances by Natty Pablo, Isha Bell, Sampaloo, Moeish and Horace Martin. Admission: $2,000 pre-sold.

FRI, January 31

Kingston & St Andrew

Michael Southist presents Fashion Addiction Part 2 at 14B South Camp Road. Music by Shaney Bad and DJ Chip.

St Thomas

Fornication at Club Shine, Lyssons, from 9 p.m. Music by Tonny P, Sky Level, Illusion and Jam One Sound.

St Catherine

Vyrus EMPIER presents Bad Attendance - School Uniform Party Cooler Edition at St John's Road, from 3 p.m. to midnight. Music by 3 Star Sound, Commando Force, DJ Flabba Dabba, DJ Busy, DJ Khemist, DJ Oneil, DJ Smokey and DJ Jon Jon. Admission: $500; women free before 9 p.m.