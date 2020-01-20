Rebel Salute 2020

The 27th staging of roots reggae festival, Rebel Salute, unfolded at Grizzly's Plantation Cove in St Ann, last Friday and Saturday, with thrilling performances coming from a strong line-up of veteran and emerging acts.

Friday night's attraction included Steel Pulse, Toots & The Maytals, Sanchez, Bobi Wine, Terry Linen, Chevaughn, Tony Rebel, Notis Heavyweight Rockaz, Torch, Abby Dallas, Mackeehan, Kenyatta Hill, Chi Ching Ching, Treesha, The Wailers Trio, Suga Roy & The Fireball Crew, Papa Michigan, Singing Melody, Queen Omega, Leroy Sibbles, Flourgon, General Trees, Stevie Face, Carl Malcolm, Lone Ranger, Johnny and Jermaine Edwards

On Saturday, Moses Davis (Beenie Man), Richie Spice, Chronic Law, Jack Radics, Jahbar I, George Nooks, Anthony B, The Meditations, Queen Ifrica, Mortimer, I-Octane, Jesse Royal, I Wayne, Louie Culture, Lady G, Mikey Spice, Errol Dunkley, Jack Scorpio, Steven Blake, Tony Tuff, Wayne Wade, Imeru Tafari, Hopeton James, Rhoda Isabella, Leba Hibbert, Benjy Myaz, Mischief, Dynamq Sound and Tafasta were the acts who patrons flocked to see, despite the inclement weather.

Rebel Salute, which has its genesis as a show to commemorate the birthday of Patrick 'Tony Rebel' Barrett, has become a staple on the live music events calendar in Jamaica. It has grown from a one night stageshow to a two-day festival, and is known for its focus on roots reggae and conscious music, using the slogan: "For the preservation of reggae."