Koffee says Grammy win is for Jamaica

Koffee has become the first solo female to cop the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album at the 62nd ceremony for the coveted music awards.

Koffee, 19, took home the Grammy for her debut album, Rapture.

"This one is for all of us, this one is for Reggae, this one is for Jamaica," she said on accepting the award.

Other nominees for the Reggae Album of the Year were: Julian Marley for his album, As I am; Sly and Robbie and Roots Radics for the album: Sly and Robbie vs Roots Radics; Steel Pulse for Mass Manipulation, and Third World for More Work to be Done.

The little dynamo thanked her fellow nominees for their contributions to reggae.

The awards were presented at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Sunday.