Entertainment On The G o <<<

Nature Ellis to launch album

Reggae artiste Nature Ellis will be launching a 15-track album entitled Awaken, with a special event on Monday, February 17 at the Kingston 10 Sports Bar and Grill.

Nature believes that this album will inspire reggae lovers all over the world.

“It’s the album to open your eyes not only to my versatility but also to a better way of life through the contents and message in my music,” Nature Ellis said.

The album is produced by his own label, Preserve Nature Entertainment.

There will be special guest artistes such as Warrior King, Fred Lox, Steppa, Paul Elliott, Ras Bogle, Santiina, Lash Laru, Natty King and David Luther King, who are slated to perform.

Verlando for Valentine’s Day show

Former Digicel Rising Stars winner Verlando Small headlines Valentine’s Rhapsody on Valentine’s night (Friday, February 14) at Ocho Rios’ hottest new night spot, the Café de Sharon, located at the Sand Castles Resort, Main Street.

The saxophonist, who was the first instrumentalist to win the popular competition, has established himself at home and abroad as a master of the romantic genre and the hornsman promises to stir the senses in a night of love music for couples.

The Linstead-born Small is influenced by jazz sax virtuosos like Gerald Albright and Kirk Whalum, as well as reggae greats like Dean Fraser.

Small will cover a wide range of R & , soul, blues and reggae love songs, as well as cuts from his gospel collaborations with artistes like Jermaine Edwards, with whom he worked on the album Dominion.

Upcoming sensation Michael Singer, whose voice is reminiscent of Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, and the singing police sergeant Rosey ‘Bee’ Lee, will round out the night’s entertainment.

Halonai is ‘keeping it irie’

Reggae newcomer Halonai has pulled out all stops with his latest track, Keeping It Irie.

“This is really a conscious song about the celebration of life and giving thanks for a new day. It’s a follow-up to a previous track of mine,” he said, referring to the single Happy Day.

Since the song’s release, the feedback has been tremendous, with positive responses from as far as the UK and Africa.

The accompanying music, which was directed by Ariff Butler of Bloozik Filmworks, has also been gaining traction on YouTube. Telling a compelling story while capturing the essence of Jamaica, the video was shot in scenic locations across the country, including Irish Town in the hills of St Andrew.

Hailing from Spanish Town, St Catherine, Halonai has been actively doing music professionally since 2017. The talented musician is also credited as a songwriter and a producer.

He may be recognised from the highly popular music competition show, Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall, on which he was a contestant in 2013.

Over his short but already budding career, he has released other notable singles such as Bicycle Man and Behind The Smile.

“My music is generally upbeat, I do positive music aimed at bringing about change,” he said. Plans are in place for the release of a brand new EP this month.