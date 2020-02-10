Live show captures ‘essence’ of reggae

Noted producer Comar Campbell, better known as Frankie Music, celebrated his birthday in fine style recently as he hosted the first-ever Essence: Livity of Reggae show with live bands at the Police Officers' Club, located on Hope Road in St Andrew.

Frankie Music is responsible for the single Raggamuffin on Koffee's Grammy Award- winning EP Rapture.

Artistes like Chris Martin, Mortimer, Chevaughn and Sherita had the hits to thrill the audience; however, the up-and-coming artistes also showed their worth.

Chris Martin closed the show minutes to 1 a.m. with hits like Big Deal and Mama.

Sherita was well received with tunes such as The Reason and Conversation.

Mortimer was a crowd favourite, and when he brought up his hit single, Lightning, the cheers went up and so, too, the emotions from the women.

Surprise guest artiste Darrio, who has been putting more reggae into his catalogue, had an energetic set and won over a few fans with his performance.

Here are the highlights.