Tanto Metro and Devonte heading to Africa

Their career as a musical duo spans more than 20 years and Tanto Metro and Devonte continue to perform for their fans around the world.

Come next month, fans in Gambia and other African nations will experience the musical artistry of the duo, known for hits such as Give it to Her, Suzie and Everyone Falls in Love. They are booked to perform at the 2020 G Festival alongside Gyptian.

"This will be our second time going to the Motherland. Our first time was in 2008, when we performed in Uganda and Tanzania to amazing audiences," said Devonte.

He added, "For this trip to Africa, we are looking forward to reconnecting with fans and to also introduce ourselves to new fans as well. But most importantly, to celebrate our 22 years of working together as a duo, which is a great milestone for us. As always, it fills us with joy whenever we hear about Africa and to be able to visit and to entertain. It's something that we look forward to."

Aside from the performance in Gambia, the duo will embark on a promotional run in other African countries, including Uganda and Ghana.

Love Song, a single from Tanto Metro and Devonte's most recent album, Reggaenometrist, is currently climbing reggae charts overseas.

It is number three on the Foundation Radio Network (New York) Reggae chart and number 16 on the South Florida Reggae chart.

Love Song was produced by Lynford 'Fatta' Marshall for Fat Eyes Production. It was co-written by Tanto Metro, Devonte, and Paul 'Patchy' Wright.

" Love Song has been receiving tremendous feedback whenever we perform it at stage shows, and whenever its played on radio. The support has been growing," said Devonte.

Among the duo's charted hits on the New York Reggae charts are the aforementioned Everyone Falls in Love, The Jam, No More, and Smoke Train.