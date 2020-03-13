Ras Slick releases ‘2020 Banger’

Recording artiste Ras Slick said that he has been receiving favourable responses from his latest single, ' 2020 Banger'.

Released earlier this year, the entertainer stated that he has been getting a positive reaction from music insiders, who predict that it will become a Caribbean anthem.

"It has a very catchy chorus and irresistible hook lines so, naturally, one will be 'forced' to have it on repeat once they listen it. It's about stepping out of my comfort zone and just going for my goals. It encourages others to do the same ... it's really a very motivational track," he said,

Ras Slick, a native of Westmoreland, said that his interest in music goes way back to his youth, where he would often perform for his friends and family at every given opportunity.

He has won consecutive Best Male Vocalist honours at the Washington, DC Annual Reggae Music Awards.

He has many and varied stages such as Carifesta, the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, the Jamaica Music Conference in Kingston, and the DC World Reggae Festival with Shabba Ranks, Chronixx and Toots & the Maytals.

He has also opened for reggae icons, including his musical idol Beres Hammond, Sizzla, Morgan Heritage, Iba Mahr, Luciano, Tarrus Riley and Jesse Royal.