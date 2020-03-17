Hyah Fyah salutes the survivors

Reggae artiste Hyah Fyah 360 is turning heads with the optimistic message and realist philosophy behind his new single ' Si Wi Yah Now'.

"The song has the right sound and energy as a reggae song but, more important, it has a message about being proud and grateful for what one has gone through and survived and still be standing," he said. Si Wi Yah Now is about finding that strength to get through and the process of overcoming struggle, reaching a height of greatness and abundance. Hence, the declaration of 'si mi ya now' which, translated, means look at me now, I have survived."

Released on the Don Turan Music and Triumph Records label, the single was made available on all major streaming platforms in January.

He believes the positive initial response augurs well for the reggae genre.

"This song is a return to consciousness for reggae music, which has lost its way a bit, and since its release on YouTube, the song has over 2,500 views. This is gratifying to know that the public appreciates conscious music and it can compete with trending dancehall and hip hop on platforms, like YouTube, Apple Music, Tidal and Spotify," Hyah Fyah said.

The artiste, given name Anchady Creary, hails from Kingston, Jamaica, but now lives in Manchester, UK, where he migrated more than a decade ago.

At the age of nine, he won his first competition and has been hooked on music ever since.

Hyah Fyah has performed as an opening act for some of reggae's top artistes such as the legendary Buju Banton, Ritchie Spice, and Junior Kelly.

He believes reggae has a bright future and he wants to be an impactful contributor to the genre's continued success.

"Roots and culture music is far from being just a niche genre which was mostly appreciated by the older generation, and has fast become a trending genre with the likes of Chronixx and now young Koffee, who are contributing to the culture of Jamaican music," he said.