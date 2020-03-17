Isiah Mentor brings a new sound to reggae music

Reggae singer Isiah Mentor knows the importance of being unique in the highly competitive music industry.

"The music biz is one of the most competitive businesses in the world. If what you're bringing to the table cannot grab the people's attention, you will get left behind or even totally ignored," he said.

The Kingston-born entertainer said that is why he has coined a new sound that he plans to use to catapult his career, which he calls the 'Ancestral Cries'.

"Over the years, I've lived in various parts of the world, including Africa, Europe, the UK and the US, and I've also travelled extensively because of my career. Therefore, I've been exposed to many different cultures and genres of music, but I have also realised that the most potent sounds come from Africa," he said. "These African sounds are what I have infused into my music to create a unique vocal style for myself. It's a wailing sound, you can hear it in the lead vocals, and the harmonies of my new songs such as God A Go Beat Them and Gang Land."

He said that he has been getting much positive feedback about the new songs from his fans and music industry insiders.

"Some of these people know me from way back in the days when I used to perform under the stage name Lilly Melody, and all of them are saying my new vocal style is both captivating and refreshing," he said.

He expressed confidence that God A Go Beat Dem has the potential to be a hit.

"I plan to release it officially along with a music video before end of next month," he said.