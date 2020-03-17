Thriller U featured on new rhythm

Veteran reggae producer Bobby Crisas has high hopes for his latest project, the Come Home rhythm.

The lead single from the project is an inspirational reggae track 7 Times Rise, done by Thriller U.

The single which appears on his B-Crisas label was released on October 15, 2019. Since then, it has enjoyed steady rotation, both locally and abroad.

"I believe 7 Times Rise has the potential to be a huge success. I'm getting a lot of positive feedback from music industry insiders about it; everyone is saying it's a hit. It's getting a lot of support from DJs in Jamaica, Canada, the US, the UK and Europe," said Bobby Crisas.

He is also promoting two other singles from the project, It Takes Two by Pad Anthony, and Good Bye Good Bye by Phillip Fraser.

"Pad Anthony and Phillip Fraser are two of the best singers from the early sound-system era in Jamaican music," said Bobby Crisas.

The producer, given name Neville Lee, was born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica.

He migrated to Toronto, Canada, in 1978, however, he has never lost touch with his Jamaican roots.

Bobby Crisas began producing music in Canada in 1982 and, since then he has been travelling to Jamaica frequently to work on projects with a host of reggae and dancehall acts.

Among them are Admiral Tibet, AJ Brown, and Apache Scratchy.