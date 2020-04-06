DJ Treasure drops new rhythm

Up-and-coming producer DJ Treasure recently released his latest project, the Start Di Party rhythm, which features dancehall stars like Macka Diamond, Raine Seville, Laden, Gaza Kym, and Navino.

The project also features less established acts like Jahvel, Kashmar, Kaream Kharizma, and Zee K. The project was released on March 20 on the DJ Treasure Music.

"The Start Di Party rhythm is doing well. Some guys from Austria are playing it, most of the top local mixtape deejays are giving it a strength. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the show must go on," he said.

He also released another rhythm compilation, Hot Pepper rhythm, featuring various artistes, on March 27.

CARVING A Niche

DJ Treasure has carved out a niche for himself with his well-thought-out and crafted mixes in the genres of reggae, dancehall and hip hop.

He has scored hits in the past as a mixtape selector. His Love Hurts Reggae Mix has racked up more than four million views on YouTube, and the Vybz Kartel Mix Gyal Session Bedroom Collection has been streamed nearly three million views on YouTube.

"I want to set a legacy in Jamaica as a DJ and a producer. I got the ears for talent, and I want to promote both established and up-and-coming artistes on the same project. I want to be the vehicle to send new artistes ah road through my production and also work with established artistes," he said.

With 91,000 subscribers, DJ Treasure is one of the leading mixtape channels on YouTube for new reggae, dancehall, R & B, hip-hop, rap, gospel, soul, Afrobeat, pop, alternative and other music.

Treasure, given name Rishardo Treasure, was born in 1986 in Kingston. Music has been his passion since primary school ,when he was mesmerised by Richie Antraxx's (a community selector) work at the turntable while he was growing up.