Shenseea inks deal with Rihanna brand

Dancehall princess Shenseea has inked a deal with internationally renowned lingerie brand Savage X Fenty, owned by Bajan pop star and fashion mogul Rihanna.

This comes less than a month after securing a major endorsement from UK-based fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing.

Shenseea made the announcement of the latest deal via Instagram on Sunday.

"I've been a fan of Rihanna since her existence in the industry and to be the new ambassador for such an international brand feels amazing, especially since I'm representing my country. Honestly, all I can say about all of this is God is working. I'm right where He wants me to be, and I'm grateful for it all," her statement to THE STAR read.

Shenseea's manager, Romeich Major, said that the deal came about after "Fenty saw her through the music videos".

"And because we work very closely with Interscope, they told the team there that they wanted to sign her, and that's how it came about," he said.

Recent interview

Major, in a recent interview with THE STAR just before the new endorsement was announced, said that artistes should always aspire towards getting corporate companies to invest in them.

"Every artiste can be corporate because I have seen it weh even di bad bwoy artiste weh corporate say him wouldn't ever endorse get signed. Mi just believe say every artiste, from yuh put in the work, yuh can get there with a corporate company," he said. "Worse if yuh have somebody marketing yuh. It just depends on the brand. If yuh a sing whole heap bout sex, Pepsi nah go want yuh pan a level ,but Ruff Rider might want yuh. A just how yuh wah position your thing. Mi just believe say every artiste fi just stay in a di centre weh him have likkle badness to him or her, but dem can still can push corporate, u zimmi."

He added that corporate backing not only helps an artiste "secure the bag" but is also a way for that artiste to push his or her individual brand even further.