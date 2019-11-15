Search on for precious minerals across Jamaica

Transport and Mining Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, says the Ministry has granted some 90 exploratory licences for semi-precious minerals such as cobalt, copper, gold, silver and zinc, since March 2018.



“Right now, almost every square inch of Jamaica is under a prospecting licence for some kind of mineral."

That is the word from mining minister Robert Montague who disclosed that his ministry has granted some 90 exploratory licences for semi-precious minerals such as cobalt, copper, gold, silver and zinc, since March 2018.

"The beauty of it, is that most of the companies that are prospecting … are Jamaican-owned. So if [for example] gold is found … in commercial quantities, the profits will stay here,” Montague said.

The minister said that in a bid to encourage the mining of semi-precious minerals, the ministry’s Mines and Geology Division hosted a series of workshops and training seminars for industry stakeholders. These, he indicated, formed part of the three-year €13.1-million African, Caribbean and Pacific-European Union Development Minerals Programme.

