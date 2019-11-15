Latest News

Search on for precious minerals across Jamaica

November 15, 2019
Canadian mining company Carube Copper Corporation completed a drilling exercise for copper and gold in Bellas Gate, St Catherine, in 2017.

Transport and Mining Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, says the Ministry has granted some 90 exploratory licences for semi-precious minerals such as cobalt, copper, gold, silver and zinc, since March 2018.


“Right now, almost every square inch of Jamaica is under a prospecting licence for some kind of mineral."

"The beauty of it, is that most of the companies that are prospecting … are Jamaican-owned. So if [for example] gold is found … in commercial quantities, the profits will stay here,” Montague said.

The minister said that in a bid to encourage the mining of semi-precious minerals, the ministry’s Mines and Geology Division hosted a series of workshops and training seminars for industry stakeholders. These, he indicated, formed part of the three-year €13.1-million African, Caribbean and Pacific-European Union Development Minerals Programme.
 

