Outpouring of love for Beenie Man as mom passes

Veteran dancehall entertainer Beenie Man, is mourning the passing of his dear mother, Mama Lileith, who died on Thursday.

His daughter, Desha Ravers, on Thursday night broke the news on social media, after she posted a heartfelt tribute to her late grandmother.

Meanwhile, members of the entertainment fraternity, including fellow veteran Bounty Killa, international celebrities Swizz Beatz and Busta Rhymes, as well as Sean Paul, CharlyBlack, Chino McGregor, Lisa Hyper and Romeich, and a host of fans from all over the world, have joined in sharing their deepest condolences to Beenie Man.

Just two months ago, in July, fans of the dancehall stalwart, journeyed with him to the University Hospital of the West Indies where he asked for prayers after his mother suffered a stroke.

When The STAR reached out to Beenie's partner, Krystal Tomlinson, she noted that Beenie was not yet ready to speak, but she informed us that, "his team will release a statement shortly."

