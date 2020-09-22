‘Rihanna, please come home’ - Father restless following teenage daughter’s disappearance

"Rihanna, please come home. I miss you and I am so stressed out since we cannot find you. Where are you? Just come home, please."

These are the words of Rowan Thomas whose 14-year-old daughter, Rihanna Thomas, has been missing since last Thursday.

Thomas, a student of St Catherine High and resident of Kitson Town, St Catherine, has been reported missing by her mother, who called her for dinner and got no reply.

This was sometime between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Thomas said his daughter is well-behaved and is not the type to run away from home.

"She is a nice little girl, eno. She normally stay home. Ah bwoy! Mi no sleep good from she gone, eno. Mi reach out to all of her friends dem, and no one no see her. Mi stress out bad because mi don't know where to look or what to do. Mi look all bout and nuh see har. The only thing missing for her is some photographs, nothing else," he said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rihanna Thomas are being asked to contact the Guanaboa Police Station at 876 984 3858 or 119.

- S.M.L.