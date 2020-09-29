Reggae Boyz drawn in Group C of Gold Cup

Jamaica received a favourable path towards another deep run in the 2021 Gold Cup tournament as the draw was held yesterday in Miami, Florida.

The Reggae Boyz, who are ranked fifth in the region as of August 2020, have been drawn in Group C to face Costa Rica, Suriname, and a qualifier from the preliminary rounds.

Defending champions Mexico will be in group A alongside 2019 quarter-finalists Curacao, El Salvador, and a preliminary qualifier, while 2019 runners up the United states are in Group B with Canada, Martinique and a preliminary qualifier. Group D will feature Honduras, Panama, Grenada and Qatar

Jamaica will make their 12th Gold Cup appearance, having qualified in November 2019 by finishing first in their Concacaf Nations League group. They will look to continue the deep tournaments runs they have put together over the last three editions. The Reggae Boyz made back-to-back finals in 2015 and 2017 and advanced to the semifinals of the 2019 competition.

Qatar compete as guests

Thirteen of the 16 teams have already been decided which include Qatar who will compete in the tournament as guests. The remaining three countries will be determined from the preliminary round which will be played between June 2 and 6, a week before the group stages. The date of the preliminaries was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Next year will already be a packed summer for the Reggae Boyz as in addition to their Gold Cup duties, they will begin the final round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers next June. Jamaica are expected to play four games in that month with three of those matches being played away from home.

Full Draw Results

Group A

Mexico

El Salvador

Preliminary Team 6

Group B

United States

Canada

Preliminary team 7

Martinique

Group C

Costa Rica

Jamaica

Suriname

Preliminary Team 8

Group D

Honduras

Panama

Grenada

Qatar