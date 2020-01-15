Dovey Magnum to launch record label with son

Recording artiste Dovey Magnum is looking to celebrate Reggae Month with the launching of her own record label.

A media release sent to THE STAR indicates that the label is a collaborative effort between Dovey Magnum and her 16-year-old son, Jay.

"There is no better time to set up shop for my label than Reggae Month because this is history in the making. Reggae came from the dirt and to see that it has provided for so many families, including mine, is a blessing," she said.

"To go into this venture with my son is a reflection of the generational wealth which I hope to create, and I could not have done this without reggae music."

The label will be called 1 Son Entertainment.

"As a woman in the music industry, we have to work 10 times as hard as our male companion; and when you are a mom your burden is heavier, because you have to put the child first. As a young mom, I wanted nothing more than to provide for my youth and create an avenue for his success. So to be able to do that while doing what I love, I am extremely blessed," the Bawl Out artiste said.