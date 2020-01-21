Kashief Lindo releases conscious reggae album

Last Sunday, US-based reggae crooner Kashief Lindo released a new EP dubbed Justice: A Conscious Journey, which was designed to spark a conversation about social inequities, reach people and change the hearts and minds.

"All the songs ah deal with justice. This is a conscious journey, 'cause this is the start of a series of EPs that Heavybeat (Records) will be releasing with that sort of theme. I have found that social commentary about social issues is sorely lacking in our reggae music today. The EP was sent to a few people, and the response has been great from everyone so far," Lindo said. "People have lost their way, lost themselves ... we have to change that, change hearts, lead the lost back to justice and peace and love, and brotherly love."

One of the standout songs on the six-song EP will be Till Dem Bun Down the House, a song criticising the spate of controversial police shootings involving black people in the US.

In recent years, the diminutive Lindo has become a senior member of his father's Heavybeat Records, working on albums and songs by rocksteady greats The Melodians, among others.

Heavybeat Records is a independent label that has carved out a reputation for punching above its weight, producing solid reggae gems such as Beres Hammond's What One Dance Can Do, classics such as Dennis Brown's Inseparable , and timeless anthems like I Wanna Wake Up With You by Boris Gardiner.