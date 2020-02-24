Reggae artiste wants more action mental health issues

Jamaica-born, US-based reggae recording artiste Courtney 'Elihu' Morris believes more can be done to reduce instances of murder-suicide in relationships.

With several memes trending online surrounding the recent cases of those heinous crimes, Morris is shunning the act and believes that those in authority need to create strong campaigns surrounding mental health to help men deal with domestic issues.

The singer-songwriter also released his new single, How You Cold So?, in which he describes how men feel about women who use them.

Morris said, "Several of my colleagues have shared stories with me of women who use them and left them after they received benefits. It takes a strong heart and mental state to get over something like this."

The artiste is now urging the Government and health-based agencies to pay more attention to mental health as they would to issues such as hypertension and diabetes.

He added, "Depression, anxiety and panic disorders are all health conditions that are common but not treated with the urgency and care as other everyday conditions. I would like to see more policies and campaigns that speak to helping men and women alike to cope with relationship issues and overall other social issues".