Young acts, veteran voice deliver song for the times

Supported by roots reggae singer Samory-I and newcomer Karbon, XTM Nation record label released ' Run Away', a brand new single featuring the late reggae great Bunny Rugs.

Along with the revitalisation of a long-loved voice, Run Away's purpose is layered with spiritual intent and the happy choice of a son to carry on the legacy of his father and musical uncles. According to producer Kareem 'Remus' Burrell, son of Jamaican producer Philip 'Fatis' Burrell, Run Away is a chant that is not to be taken lightly.

"It's a spiritual chant. It's the embodiment of word, sound and power," Remus told THE STAR.

Remus grew up immersed in Rasta culture, and surrounded by many of the island's leading artistes and musicians.

Bunny Rugs, former lead singer with Third World, was a family friend.

"Bunny Rugs was actually 'with me'. He covered the entire track. I held on to it for a while, especially since my father passed. And then Uncle Bunny passed," Remus added.

Released last Friday, the track is a timely, or perhaps timeless, addition to the reggae music library, as it responds to the current state of affairs.

Spiritual level

Karbon explained, "On the physical level, Run Away has to do with the return of the African to his homeland, with repatriation and reparations. On the spiritual level, it boils down to inidivuals. Men have to save themselves internally. Dem seh we born and shape inna inequity, in a world weh full ah sin. We now have responsibility with life and consciousness fi escape from that. That is live up, do good, refrain, restrain, and just recognise, and just run away from what the system has to offer - to betterment," he said.

Remus added that the lyrics are giving praises to the Most High and reminding people to do that.

"There's a reference to Sodom and Gomorrah in the track. If you know the rhetoric behind that, Sodom and Gomorrah is a city where there was a whole heap of decadence, and the Most High seh dem ah guh pay fi dem sins. It's similar to this time. It's been going on for awhile, but it's especially noticeable - you hearing a lot of men killing women and children, all them type of moral decay that's happening," he said. "I thought it (the track) would be good to have some artistes on this time, like Samory I, who has been championing the roots genre. I thought it was fitting to have someone like him with Bunny Rugs."

Also taking on the 'rootical' attitude in the reggae arena, Karbon celebrates the message of the song, and being credited alongside reggae music royalty.

"It was a joy to receive this call because we ah do this from a tender stage. It's just a spontaneous vibe. We nah do it fi no rae rae, or no achievement. But Bunny Rugs now, he's a legend. Just like Bob Marley or Vaughn Benjamin. This is a man we look up to from morning. Fi in a collaborations with one like even Samory I, a di greatest joy dis inna di world right now," Karbon said.