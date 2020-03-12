Reggae Boyz blank Bermuda 2-0

Western Bureau

Goals from Jourdain Fletcher and Kemar Beckford saw the Reggae Boyz register a 2-0 win over Bermuda in the international friendly match at the Montego Bay Sports Complex last night.

The Reggae Boyz made a positive start and should have taken the lead just five minutes into the encounter when hometown boy Peter-Lee Vassell failed to convert a shot from just eight yards out after a brilliant build-up.

Bermuda almost surprised the home team twice in the first 20 minutes. A shot from outside the 18-yard area in the 16th minute hit the top of the crossbar and three minutes later the Reggae Boyz goalkeeper Ackeem Chambers came up big with a point-blank save.

Jourdain Fletcher, however, gave Jamaica the lead three minutes before the break when his left-footed shot past the Bermuda goalkeeper. He got two chances to increase the lead but saw his weak right-footed shot went wide of the left upright then shortly afterwards his close-in shot was blocked by the goalkeeper.

The Reggae Boyz were made to work hard in the second half and it wasn’t until the 79th minute before Kemar Beckford doubled the lead. Following a quick counter-attack, Beckford slotted home an early cross from Kemal Malcolm.

Assistant coach of the Reggae Boyz, Jerome Waite, said the win was important to maintain the team’s ranking. He believes the team of local- based players did a fairly good job and will only get better.

“Some of these players are playing in the national colours for the first time. I think they did fairly well. There were times when they had too many turnovers and some of the decision-making was off but they can only get better,” Waite said.