Like father, like sons - Likkle Vybz, Likkle Addi achieved No. 1 trending song on YouTube

A few months ago, Likkle Vybz and Likkle Addi declared their readiness for the music industry with the release of their single, ' Skinny Jeans'.

The track, released in September, earned the sons of incarcerated deejay Vybz Kartel a huge buzz on social media, with fans proclaiming them the only talents that can stake claim to the dancehall throne.

As the year draws to a close and a new decade beckons, the pair may have just indicated that the throne is indeed theirs for the taking.

Likkle Vybz and Likkle Addi last week earned their first official number one trending spot on YouTube with their latest track, Magneato Medley. After only one week, the track was nearing the half a million-views mark on the popular streaming platform. The song, which features vocals from their father, is dubbed by listeners as history in the making for dancehall music.

"History this! Father and sons ago run dancehall, no joke ting. Dancehall algorithm shot," one listener on YouTube commented. "Just reach affi drop a like cause father and sons a kill dancehall and recreate it again," another posted.

THE STAR could not get a hold of Kartel's business partner, Sikka Rymes, for a comment on the progress of the young duo.

The Star understand the deejay is still recovering from a shooting incident in which he was injured earlier this month.

However, in an interview back in September, Rhymes said it should come as no surprise that the 'Worl Boss's sons have strong musical talent and a desire to become full-fledged artistes.

"Di student dem pattern di 'Teacha', and remember seh a no normal training dem get from birth, enuh, a Gaza training. Dem have di DNA since birth and (long-time collaborators) TJ and Redboom guide dem inna recording, so dem good," he said at the time.