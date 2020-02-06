STAR on the Rise: Rushawn has the Grammys on his mind

It’s been less than a year since aspiring artiste Rushawn decided to pursue music on a professional level, and the 21-year-old is determined to makes an impact in the entertainment space.

Born Rushawn Gary Williams, the Nannyville, St Andrew native said that he wrote his first song at the age of six and fell in love with music so much, he decided a career in music was his calling.

“I knew I wanted to do music when I performed in front of a group of friends for the first time because they really loved it. Every time after that, when I did perform for people, they would always encourage me to do music and so I decided I would,” he said.

Convinced about his talent, Rushawn dreams of becoming one of the biggest musical acts Jamaica has produced, and said he is prepared to put in the work to make that a reality.

“Great music is what I have to offer the world. I know I have what it takes to really go the distance, and that is my goal. This music thing isn’t easy. Like anything else, it has its challenges but I am willing to do the work to get to where I want to be,” he said.

“I’m not just in this for the big break, this is what I love and I’ll keep pushing down doors until my time comes.”

Listing Bob Marley, Shaggy, Popcaan and Sean Paul as his musical inspirations, Rushawn said that although he wants to gain recognition at the local level, his goal is to make music that will transcend geographical boundaries.

“I have the Grammys and the MOBO awards on my list of long-term goals, and those will only come once you get to a certain level in your career,” he said.

Proclaiming himself the ‘young don of dancehall’, the artiste released his first single, Winta Fresh, last June. That track, he said, gained him some amount of recognition, particularly from seasoned dancehall entertainers, including Ding Dong, Govana and Teejay.

“Their support gave me the drive I needed to continue doing this. Just knowing they see the potential means a lot. I also have the full support of my family, which also makes all the difference for me on this journey,” he said.

************

Singles already released:‘ Young & Hype’, ‘We Alright’ and ‘Nothing to Smile About’

Local artiste he would like to collaborate with: Popcaan. I love his style and his flow and just how he has gone about his career.