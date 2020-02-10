No bad blood between JaRIA and entertainment ministry

President of the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA), Ewan Simpson, wants Jamaicans to know there is no bad blood between the organisation and the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

Last year, both organisations seemed to be at loggerheads as they fussed over lines being crossed regarding specific roles when it comes on to Reggae Month.

JaRIA had even asked that Entertainment Minister Olivia 'Babsy' Grange present a memorandum of understanding that would clearly outline its rules of engagement.

But, according to Simpson, the misunderstandings were all part of friendly disagreements.

"I want to dispel the notion that there is antagonism between what the ministry wants and what JaRIA wants or is doing. I don't know about any blood, whether bad or good," he told journalists at a recent entertainment forum. "There will be disagreements among friends and that is OK, because at the end of the day, it is towards the product that we all have a stake and interest in. But there is no issue of bad blood, and I don't even want that conversation to continue."

BEST INTEREST

Simpson went on to say that despite disagreements, both organisations realise that it would not be in Reggae Month's best interest to have the constant banter and bickering.

"It is not in the interest of the minister or the ministry for the Jamaican music, or the industry, to flounder. Certainly, if it was in the interest of any minister, it is not in the interest of the current minister, who came from the industry and who is still a critical part of the industry," he said. "She is a lifetime member of JACAP (Jamaica Association of Composers, Authors and Publishers) and a founding member of JaRIA, and she understands what it takes to bring success to the month. Reggae Month is being led by the ministry."

He added, "The minister is the chief driver of it all; our most significant sponsor for Reggae Month, traditionally. And also, this year, is the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Entertainment. Without them, we couldn't do this."