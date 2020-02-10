Sophia Brown reminds lovers to keep flame burning

As she gears up to release her first EP since her car accident in 2017, reggae singer Sophia Brown is kicking off promotions for the compilation with a song meant for lovers.

The track, Baby When You Left, will be released on Valentine's Day.

"It's a love song, very relevant, and so many people will be able to relate to it, especially around this time of love," she said. "As people get ready to celebrate Valentine's with that special person, the song reminds people to hold on to what they've got; so much so that even when you think it's over and you've left, the love pulls you back."

Brown, who is married, says she poured her heart and soul into the song.

"I had another single in mind that I wanted to drop as the first song from the EP, but when I heard this track, the first thing that came to me was the line ' Baby when you left, I stopped breathing', and I recorded it and took it to a writing partner of mine," she said. "When I took it to Akeem Williams and asked him what he thought, he said it was really good. Then I took it to Mr Sidney Mills, formerly of Steele Pulse, and he loved it ... so we finished it up. I really just want to share it with the world, because I put my heart and my soul into this one."

The singer says the still officially unreleased single has been getting much love on the international circuit. She, however, wants Jamaica to catch on to the track, especially considering the recent murder-suicides involving lovers.

"This song is especially important because it encourages people to confront their emotions and to work hard to keep love alive. In a time when it seems love is lost in relationships, this song is needed," she said. "It will maybe remind persons why they fell in love in the first place and encourage them to recreate that spark, instead of going other routes."