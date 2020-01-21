Usain Bolt expands music brand to soca - Jamaican sprint legend to be featured on Trini group’s remix

Just last year Usain Bolt created a stir when he added producer to his resume with the debut of the Olympe Rose riddim to promote his champagne of the same name. Now, the Jamaican sprint legend-turned-entrepreneur-turned-producer is ready to flex his vocal chops. The soca lover is featured on a remix of ' Energy To Burn' by Trinidadian group, Ultimate Rejects - as a recording artiste.

"I never put limits on myself, and my fans know to expect anything from me, as I always say I don't think limits. Anything is possible. Whether it's producing or now singing, I just try to bring my energy to anything I do. So, Jamaica, just always look out for the unexpected. These vibes are usually organic and not planned. I do expect with me now actually singing a soca song, you might see me on stage performing it," Bolt told THE STAR.

After his executive manager Nugent Walker got word that the Ultimate Rejects wanted the track star to jump on the remix, he presented the track to him.

But the collaboration did not happen right away, Bolt said.

"I spent some time thinking about it and just decided to jump into the studio to hold a vibe. I love the high energy of the beat and we all know I like soca. I approached the project with an open mind, as I wanted to give it my best. I just thought about what I do when I'm at a carnival event or listening to the genre, which made it even more fun in creating the right energy," he said.

Bolt shared that his love for soca was actually because of Germaine Mason, his friend and former track and field athlete who died tragically in a motorcycle accident along the Palisadoes strip in April 2017.

He said: "I represent for reggae and dancehall wherever I go, but I also love other genres of music. Actually, my friend Germaine Mason introduced me to carnival parties and from then my love for it has only grown ... Now, releasing a soca song on his birthday (January 20) is just mad energy."

Transcend borders

He anticipates that Energy To Burn will transcend borders, noting that it is a track that everyone can appreciate.

"As I said, there's no limit to anything I do so I expect it to go many places. Personally, I already can see many people working out to it and having a mad vibe," he said.

Bolt has also expressed an interest in collaborating with other Trinidadian entertainers, such as Bunji Garlin, Machel Montano and Kes, with whom he actually shared the stage during Trinidad and Tobago Carnival 2017.

He also expressed that the integration of soca and dancehall music is something he supports.

"Music is global and I for one enjoy when dancehall artistes jump on soca songs or when soca artistes do dancehall. It's a good look. We are all one Caribbean. I love the growth of the local carnival scene and interest in soca and believe the expansion can only be positive for our country," he said.

Bolt has not confirmed any plans to be in Trinidad for the carnival season. He travels to the United Kingdom next month for one of the world's largest and most influential gaming conferences, ICE Conference Excel London, where he will launch a slot game which he developed with Ganapati iGaming, based in Tokyo, Japan.