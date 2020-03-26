Sizzla wears ‘Icon of Culture’ title with pride - Says reggae music is a birthright worth preserving

Recording artiste Sizzla Kalonji was named the Icon of Culture for 2019 in the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA). It was an award well deserved by the entertainer, said Ephraim Martin, CEO of Martin's International, the producers of the annual awards which highlight those in the music industry.

Though he was not one of the awardees who participated in the live ceremony which was aired last Saturday on television and social media, he said that he felt good to be part of something of its calibre.

"It is a beautiful time in reggae music, to know that I am chosen out of all the great persons before me who have put in the work of liberating and educating the nation; it is a wonderful feeling," Sizzla told THE STAR. "It is a nation that has been suffering at the hands of Babylon for so long but have now seen the light of Africa and Rastafari, so I am really humbled by it. Our reggae music is a blessing to poor people and a birthright being preserved."

Though the Icon of Culture is a special award that did not require voting by the public, he said that it still acts as a token of acceptance and appreciation by the people.

"For all the hard work through toilsome days done by authentic creators who act as roots of such appealing music, to have this great blessing and accolade bestowed upon me ... I'll pay my respect to the Most High Jah Rastafari, and also those of us here today, the fans and lovers of reggae. I dedicate it to the people worldwide for work well done," said Sizzla.

The Solid as a Rock entertainer says that music has been a true blessing in his life, and similarly to people around the world, and this reminds him to be thankful to all those leaving a permanent mark on him and his musical journey.

"Through helping me in hard times, helping the poor and youths in the dark times of their lives, those who know, know themselves, you are very much a part of the award," he said.

He promised to represent as an entertainer who promotes the culture by teaching the youth of its value.