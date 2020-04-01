International Reggae Day to celebrate hip-hop connection

The media theme for International Reggae Day (IRD) 2020 (July 1) has been officially revealed.

IRD founder Andrea Davis told THE STAR that the chosen theme is 'From Jamrock to Hip-Hop.'

Additionally, a number of artistes who have been acknowledged as game changers and influencers in the genre will be officially recognised for their contribution.

Davis pointed out that each year, since its inception in 1994, IRD seeks to highlight various chapters in the evolving story of the international Jamaican music industry.

"We will salute the bridge that exists between Jamaican music and hip-hop, and highlight the pioneers and game changers who connect the two cultures," she explained.

Among those pioneers and innovators to be honoured are DJ Kool Herc, Notorious BIG, Heavy D, Busta Rhymes, Pepa Denton (Salt-N-Pepa), Super Cat and Shinehead.

Kool Herc, the Jamaican trailblazing pioneer who wears the title 'father of hip-hop', flew in to Jamaica during Reggae Month to join a panel discussion put on by the Jamaica Music Conference.

Kool Herc shared his wealth of knowledge on the topic 'From Then 'Til Now: The Evolution of the Reggae Mecca'.

History records that Kool Herc's Back to School Jam, hosted on August 11, 1973, in the Bronx, was the event that started the hip-hop movement, which is now a billion-dollar industry.

Dwight Arrington Myers (Heavy D), was a Jamaica-born American rapper, record producer, singer and actor.

He is considered one of the most influential rappers of the '90s. He passed away in 2011.

Busta Rhymes

Born in New York to Jamaican parents, Trevor Smith Jr (Busta Rhymes) is one of the most prominent figures in hip-hop history.

He is known for songs such as Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check, and Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See.

The only female in the mix is Jamaican-American hip-hop rapper Sandra 'Pepa' Denton, a member of the Grammy Award-winning female rap trio Salt-N-Pepa.

Denton starred in The Salt-N-Pepa Show, a reality TV series focusing on reforming the group, and has also appeared on the music reality television show, Growing Up Hip-Hop.

The Notorious BIG was a revered hip-hop artiste and face of East Coast gangsta rap. He was shot and killed in 1997, age 24. Christened Christopher Wallace, his parents are Jamaican.

Shinehead and Super Cat were among the first New York-based Jamaican deejays signed to major labels.

Super Cat signed to Columbia, which released the influential album, Don Dada, in 1992.

Shinehead signed to Elektra in 1988, and remained with that label until 1995. His most popular song in Jamaica is Strive, which went number one in 1991.